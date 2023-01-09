Shaakuntalam Trailer Review: Samantha-Gunasekhar Bring Nostalgia With An Epic Tale From Mahabharatha
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming film Shaakuntalam, a mythological love story written by Kalidasa titled Shaakuntalam, which charts the life and journey of Shakuntala and Dushyantha, is set for a theatrical release all over the world in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada on February 17. The movie unit, therefore, released the movie's trailer at an event in Hyderabad on January 9.
For the trailer launch event, Samantha wore a dainty half-white organza saree with self-embroidery at the hem. She paired it with a satin sleeveless blouse of the same colour and side-parted her wavy hair in curls. For some reason, Samantha sported clear square-shaped shades and displayed a meditation beads chain in her hands throughout.
The tale of Dushyant and Shakuntala was part of Indian mythology and a lot has been written and showcased of the same, over the years. Written as Shaakuntalam by Kalidasa, the movie is now an attempt by Gunasekhar to bring out the tale in a new version with the help of beautiful locations, sets, ensemble cast, makeovers, and performances. Technical brilliance- usage of the computer graphics and visual effects, and enticing background music have taken the experience to a whole new level, as far as the trailer is concerned.
Samantha was shown sans jewelry and silk robes for the first part of the trailer and then was transformed into a Goddess dipped in jewels and adorning embellished costumes, looking like a dream.
The movie features actors like Mohan Babu, Aditi Balan, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj, Gautami Tadimalla, Madhoo, Jisshu Sengupta, Sachin Khedekar, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Varshini Sounderajan, and Malhottra Shivam among others in crucial roles. In addition, Allu Arjun-Sneha's daughter Allu Arha will be making her debut in movies by playing the role of Prince Bharatha.
The film's technical crew includes Sekhar V Joseph as the cinematographer, Prawin Pudi as the editor, and Mani Sharma as the musician who scored the tunes and background music for Shaakuntalam. The movie was produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the Gunaa Teammworks banner in association with Sri Venkateswara Creations.
