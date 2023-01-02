Will Samantha Recover & Take Part In Promotions Of Her Period Drama Film Shaakunthalam? Find Out!

Samantha's upcoming movie, Shaakuntalam, is a mythological period drama, based on the literary work Shakuntala of Kalidasa. The fictional story depicts the love tale of Shakuntala and Dushyantha. The movie is one of its prestigious projects of Samantha, and is ready to hit the screens on February 17. The makers of the film are preparing to release the movie in a 3D format.

Owing to her health reasons, Samantha, currently suffering from Myositis has backed out from films that she committed and didn't start shooting yet and taken a break from the films she already began shooting. Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi, under the direction of Shiva Nirvana is put on hold due to the same reason. Recently, Samantha also let go of her Bollywood film opposite Varun Dhawan citing that her condition wouldn't allow her to work anytime soon.

Samantha is said to have asked for a break extending up to three months before resuming work. Her last release Yashoda hit the screens in November to positive reviews without her promoting the film extensively like earlier. She just settled the promotions by taking part in only one special interview. But for Shaakuntalam, the actress, who has come back to her Instagram account might be a bit more active and take part in the promotional activities, in all likeliness.

Shaakuntalam stars Malayalam actor Dev Mohan as Dushyantha, Mohan Babu as Duruvasa Maharshi, Aditi Balan as Anasuya, Ananya Nagalla as Priyamvada, Prakash Raj, Gautami as Gautami, Madhoo as Menaka, Jisshu Sengupta, Kabir Bedi, Kabir Duhan Singh as King Asura, Varshini Sounderajan, and Malhottra Shivam as Mahipala. The movie also marks the debut of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha in the role of Prince Bharata.

Shaakuntalam's screenplay is written by Gunasekhar and the dialogues of the movie are penned by Sai Madhav Burra. Sekhar V Joseph cranked the camera and Prawin Pudi worked as its editor. Mani Sharma composed the film's background score and tunes. Neelima Guna produced the movie under the Gunaa Teamworks banner and Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations is distributing the movie all over the Telugu-speaking states.