Tollywood veteran actor VK Naresh made shocking allegations about his estranged third wife Ramya Raghupathi. In light of the accusations Ramya Raghupathi has been making against him through various news channels, VK Naresh's response came as a shocker to the people who are following their issue. His version opened a new chapter of speculation and discussion.
'She Demanded Rs 10 Crore & Threatened To Kill Me': VK Naresh On His Estranged Wife Ramya Raghupathi
Ramya Raghupathi made severe accusations against Naresh saying that he had multiple affairs and was always apologizing for the same repeatedly. "He had affairs, and every time I confronted him, he used to touch my feet and apologize. My mother-in-law, the late Vijaya Nirmala knew of this, and she warned Naresh multiple times. She even threatened to have him removed from the right to her property."
Ramya Raghupathi also mentioned that she will not allow Naresh-Pavitra's marriage as she is keen on settling the issue through court and wouldn't like a divorce. "I clearly mentioned to Naresh that if we both are going to marry, there wouldn't be any divorce as it is a third marriage for him. I want a good future for my child and don't want a divorce to take place."
In light of these accusations, Naresh recently spoke to the media and stated that Ramya Raghupathi had tried to have him killed and threatened for an amount of Rs 10 Crore. "In 2022, a few supari killer gangs have conducted a recce to kill me. I have appealed to the court about the life threat I have. I am harassed by her and my phone was also tapped. I lodged a cyber complaint on her."
VK Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are set to get married very soon, following a relationship of four years. This is the third marriage for Pavitra and the fourth one for Naresh.
