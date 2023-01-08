Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release: Shruti Haasan To Skip Promoting Megastar's Mass Action Film, Here's Why!

After several hiccups, the makers of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya and the event organizers of its pre-release function have finally breathed a sigh of relief as the necessary governmental permissions were obtained for the smooth conduct of the pre-release event. Waltair Veerayya's pre-release event will be held on the sprawling Andhra University grounds in Visakhapatnam on January 8.

Much to the surprise of the fans and the dismay of the movie unit, the film's female lead, Shruti Haasan is not going to attend the grand event. Not a word has been spoken of Shruti Haasan by the movie unit during the recent press conference held in Hyderabad. Shruti was also absent during the meeting. In addition, while releasing videos on his social media sites, Chiranjeevi, who spoke about every other important technician of the film forgot to mention Shruti Haasan, with whom he was shooting for some songs in Europe.

Meanwhile, Shruti took to her social media handle on Instagram and updated a status that read, "I'm so heart broken that I'm not attending the grand launch today for Waltair Veerayyah due to my Ill health. I've been super unwell and just couldn't make it today.. It's been an absolute honour working with Chiranjeevi garu for this film. Wishing our entire team a successful launch and so sad I'm missing it." (sic)

Meanwhile, it is quite a remarkable feat for Shruti Haasan as her two big releases as the female lead opposite two veteran Tollywood actors are going to hit the screens at the same time for Sankranthi this year. She starred alongside Chiranjeevi in Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna in Veera Simha Reddy. Coincidentally, both movies are produced by Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

It is worth mentioning here that Shruti Haasan flew down to Ongole on a special helicopter along with Nandamuri Balakrishna and producers to take part in the pre-release event of Veera Simha Reddy on January 7.

On the other hand, Shruti Haasan is shooting with pan-India star Prabhas for KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar.