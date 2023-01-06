Sreeleela Bags A Massive Opportunity Alongside Pan-India Star Prabhas In Maruthi's Film? Find Out!
Actress Sreeleela rose to overnight fame with the success of her latest action-comedy film with Massraja Ravi Teja, Dhamaka. Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka, although a routine story, has some entertaining elements to make it a one-time watch on the big screen. However, the movie is receiving good feedback at the box office and is declared a closing hit of the Tollywood industry in 2022.
Sreeleela, who is now flooded with opportunities from Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil industries has received a remuneration of Rs 5 Lakh for her debut, Pelli SandaD in 2021. She starred opposite Meka Srikanth's son Roshan in the film. For Dhamaka, the actress received a pay cheque of Rs 40 Lakh. However, owing to the stardom and craze, the chirpy actress with the girl-next-door image is now demanding over Rs 1 Crore to sign on the dotted line.
According to the latest buzz, Sreeleela, who is already part of Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming SSMB 28 with Trivikram Srinivas, has landed another lucrative offer.
Director Maruthi of 'Erojullo', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy' fame is now shooting for another horror-comedy after 'Premakatha Chitram', titled 'Raja Deluxe.' Pan-India star Prabhas is part of the movie and the makers have signed Sreeleela for the film, reportedly. There is no official announcement about the same, however. Prabhas will work with two female leads in this film one of whom is Nidhhi Agerwal. While Prabhas is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Project K with Nag Ashwin alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among others.
With a dearth of female leads in the Telugu film industry, looks like Sreeleela, after Krithi Shetty is ruling the roost. She is the most sought-after and Dhamaka's success catapulted her to new heights.
To rope her in, producers are queuing up and are reportedly ready to shell out big bucks. Sreeleela is one lucky lady, without a doubt.
- THIS Chirpy & Cute Actress Puts Rashmika & Krithi Shetty Out Of Business In Tollywood! Details Inside
- Dhamaka: Ravi Teja's Latest Romantic Comedy Sets A New Record In Overseas, Details Here!
- Sreeleela Hikes Her Fee; Demands A Fancy Remuneration For Future Projects! Read On!
- Massraja Ravi Teja's Latest Action Comedy Dhamaka Achieves Break-Even In Just Four Days Post Release
- Dhamaka Day 3 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Picks Up Over The Weekend
- Dhamaka Day 2 Box Office Collection: Ravi Teja's Action Drama Gets A Lukewarm Response!
- Dhamaka Day 1 Box Office Collection: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Entertainer Opens Big At The BO
- Dhamaka Movie Review: Massraja Ravi Teja's Action Drama Is Just For Fans With A Few Shining Moments!
- Dhamaka Twitter Review: Massraja Ravi Teja Is Back With Another Entertainer; Check Out The Tweets!
- Massraja Ravi Teja's Upcoming Action Film Dhamaka's Trailer To Be Released On December 15!
- NBK 108: Balakrishna's Next With Director Anil Ravipudi Kick Starts With A Traditional Puja Ceremony
- Nithiin 32: Actor Nithiin's Next Starring Sreeleela With Vakkantham Vamsi Goes On Floors!