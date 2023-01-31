SSMB28: Digital Rights Of Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde's Film With Trivikram Sold To Netflix For A HUGE Amount?
Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest movie with director Trivikram Srinivas is currently on the shooting floors. The movie's most important and second schedule kick-started recently after a delay of several months. The shooting of the film is happening at a lightning speed on specially constructed sets in Hyderabad's film city.
SSMB 28 has Pooja Hegde roped in as the film's female lead actress and Malavika Mohanan is also part of the crazy project. The movie marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja.' Pooja is also paired opposite Mahesh for the second time after 'Maharshi.' 'Dhamaka' girl Sreeleela is also said to be part of the film.
According to the available information, the movie's digital rights have been sold out already, and the OTT giant Netflix is said to have acquired the same for a whopping price. It is mentioned that the digital streaming platform paid about Rs 80 Crore alone for the rights to the yet-to-be-titled film in all southern languages.
S Thaman is on board for the film's entire background score and music. The movie is a production venture of S Radha Krishna and PDV Prasad under the Haarika and Hassine Creations. AS Prakash is working as the film's Production Designer. PS Vinod is behind the camera and Naveen Nooli has been roped in for the project as its editor.
- Superstar Mahesh Babu Thanks Wife Namrata Shirodkar For 'Uplifting Him' In A Sweet Note On Her 51st Birthday!
- Netflix Announces A Line-Up Of 16 Telugu Films Including That Of Mahesh Babu & Chiranjeevi For 2023!
- Is Sensational Sreeleela The Female Lead Opposite Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's OG Film With Sujeeth?
- With A Bitter 2022, Pooja Hegde Now Prays She Stays In Business; Pins All Hopes On THIS One Film!
- Naresh Reveals When & Where He Fell For His Live-In Partner Pavitra Lokesh; Couple To Tie The Knot!
- THIS Top League Actress Had The Most Uneventful 2022 With Four Consecutive Flops! Read On!
- Superstar Mahesh Babu Is Back To Work; Shoots For An Ad! SSMB 28 New Schedule Begins From Dec 8!
- Rashmika Mandanna Charges Whopping Amount For A Single Song In Mahesh Babu And Trivikram Srinivas’s SSMB 28?
- Mahesh Babu's Emotional Words About His Father Superstar Krishna!
- SSMB 28: Mahesh Babu Works With KGF Fame Fight Masters; Completes First Schedule's Action Scenes!
- SSMB 29 Update: Mahesh Babu Starrer Would Be A Globe-Trotting Action Adventure, Says SS Rajamouli
- SSMB 28 Update: Mahesh Babu And Trivikram's Project Begins With Insane Hype