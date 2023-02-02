Nitro Star Sudheer Babu, who hit the screens recently with a cop action thriller film 'Hunt' on January 26 is set to greet the viewers at home through the film's OTT premiere. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Mahesh Surapaneni received mixed reviews at the box office.
Hunt OTT Release Date & Time: Sudheer Babu's Cop Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Within 2 Weeks Of Release!
The movie is one of the few films that made it to the OTT platforms within two weeks of its theatrical release. According to the available information, Hunt will start streaming on the OTT giant Amazon Prime Video on February 10. In agreement, any movie that opens on the theatre screen is supposed to get released on the OTT only after five weeks after the release date. However, the film's response at the box office will play a major role in its OTT release.
The movie stars Srikanth Meka, Bharath, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mime Gopi, and Apsara Rani among others in key characters.
Hunt is a remake of the super hit Malayalam movie of Prithviraj Sukumaran titled 'Mumbai Police.' The movie's cinematography was rendered by Arul Vincent and editing was done by Prawin Pudi. Music composer Ghibran worked on the film's entire soundtrack. B Madhu and V Ananda Prasad produced the movie under the Bhavya Creations banner.
- Sudheer Babu's Hunt Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Hunt Twitter Review: A Look At Some Tweets That Give An Insight Into Sudheer Babu's Latest Action Thriller
- Superstar Mahesh Babu Fed Fans During The 13th Day Memorial of Krishna; Serves 32 Food Items!
- Superstar Mahesh Babu's Nephew Jaya Krishna Is Next In Line To Make His Tollywood Debut?
- Mahesh Babu To Host A Memorial Event For Father Krishna At Burripalem, Andhra Pradesh Very Soon?
- Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali Twitter Review: Here Are The Tweets About Sudheer Babu's Latest Film!
- Sudheer Babu’s Next Helmed By Director Harshavardhan Goes On Floors!
- Mahesh Babu’s Sister Priyadarshini Lodges Complaint Against Friend Shilpa Chowdhary Accusing Her Of Cheating
- Sridevi Soda Center Day 1 Box Office Collection: Sudheer Babu’s Film Gets An Impressive Opening
- Sridevi Soda Center Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Sridevi Soda Center Twitter Review: Sudheer Babu Impresses Cinephiles