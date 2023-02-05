Sundeep Kishan: I'm An Emotional Person & Dependent On My Partner; Relationships Are Not For Me Anymore!

Sundeep Kishan-starrer action thriller Michael, a bilingual written and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi hit the screens all over the world on February 3. The movie was met with a mixed response at the box office upon its theatrical release.

Sundeep Kishan, speaking to several media houses as part of Michael's promotions made some interesting comments on his personal life. He is a low-profile actor and only speaks about his films often. The 35-year-old actor otherwise tries to keep his life private. He, however, agreed that he had the worst healing period following his break-up with his partner recently. Spilling some beans, Sundeep agreed, "I am a very emotional person, and I depend heavily on my partner. I take her opinion seriously and want to spend more time with her. I am not that person who can let go easily, and if anything otherwise happens, I can't take it. I had a severe break-up in the last year. Love and relationships are not for me."

Rubbishing the rumours about his relationship with a fellow actress friend, Sundeep Kishan added, "After the pandemic induced lockdown, people's mindsets have changed. To maintain and cherish a relationship is just like a herculean task these days."

Michael stars Divyansha Kaushik, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Anish Kuruvilla, Varun Sandesh, Ayyappa P Sharma, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Ravi Varma among others in crucial roles.

Michael charts the journey of the titular character played by Sundeep Kishan, an orphan, who is raised under the supervision of a gangster named Gurunath. After saving the life of his godfather twice, Gurunath sends Michael to Delhi to kill the attacker.

The movie was produced by Bharath Chowdary and Pushkar Ram Mohan Rao under the Karan C Productions and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas banners. Kiran Koushik cranked the camera for the film that was edited by R Sathyanarayanan. Sam CS composed the film's entire soundtrack.