Breaking! Suriya 42 Hindi Rights Sold For A Whopping Price; Here's What We Know!

Actor Suriya had an eventful year in 2022 by not only receiving the National award for Best Actor but also as a filmmaker. In addition, all his films on OTT were received with appreciation and applause- especially Jai Bhim and Soorarai Pottru. The actor, who is shooting for the prestigious Suriya 42 is now in news for a fantastic update.

Touted to be a period-action drama, Suriya 42 is still in the beginning phase. But, the latest buzz is something huge. Suriya, who enjoys a larger-than-life fanbase all over south-Indian states is becoming a big name in Bollywood. The actor managed to easily make his way through the kind of films he elects and now for Suriya 42, the Hindi rights, including theatrical, satellite, audio, and dubbing are said to be sold for a whopping Rs 100 Crore already. Jayantilal Gada acquired the rights for this record amount. The movie stars Disha Patani, Kovai Sarala, Redin Kingsley, and Yogi Babu among others in key roles.

Suriya is said to be playing five characters- Arathar, Venkaater, Mandaakar, Mukaatar, and Perumanathar, according to the motion poster that was released recently. The movie has a story that dates back 1000 years. The unit is reportedly preparing for a 60-day-long schedule in Sri Lanka to shoot those crucial scenes. The team is expected to leave for Sri Lanka very soon and will return around April-March.

The movie's first schedule was shot in Goa for over one month. The makers claimed to have hired 100 bouncers during the shooting of the film. The movie's team is also going to fly to Europe and other places like Pondicherry for outdoor shooting.

On the other hand, Suriya is producing the Hindi remake of Soorarai Pottru and is going to appear in a cameo. Suriya also is doing a film with Lokesh Kanaaraj, as part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe. Also, Suirya will join the sets of Vetrimaaran's Vaadivaasal.

Suriya 42 is bankrolled by KE Gnanavel Raja, Vamsi, and Pramod of Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The movie is aimed for theatrical release in as many as 10 languages and in two parts. The movie will likely hit the screens toward the end of 2023. Devi Sri Prasad is the film's music director.