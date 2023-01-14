Thalapathy Vijay MIA As His Debut Vaarasudu Hit The Screens In Telugu; Movie Buffs Are Unmoved!

Vaarasudu, the Telugu version of Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay released all over the world in Telugu on January 14. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Vijay and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. The movie received a divided response from fans and movie critics alike at the box office.

There were several issues around Vaarasudu's release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The makers initially wanted to release both versions on January 11, as a Pongal release. But unfortunately, due to the biggest releases in Telugu- Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya, Dil Raju came out with an announcement about Vaarasudu's postponement.

However, amid all this chaos, the movie's lead actor Vijay, who is referred to as Thalapathy, didn't take active participation in promoting his first Telugu film. Producer Dil Raju is facing flak for it. He never took part in any event or addressed interviews concerning Vaarasudu, which ultimately didn't go down well with the people of Telugu. While they are already busy with super duper mass action films of veteran actors Nandamuri Balakrishna and megastar Chiranjeevi, Vaarasudu was calmly ignored.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

Telugu movie fans are upset about the same and took to social media handles to express their opinion. They pointed out that Telugu people don't care for Vaarasudu in retaliation for the actor's behaviour. Check out some tweets here:

Vaarasudu is co-written by Ahishor Solomon and Hari along with Vamshi Paidipally. The movie's cinematography was handled by Karthik Palani and KL Praveen worked as its editor. S Thaman composed the film's background score and tunes. The movie shot as a bilingual was made on a budget of Rs 280 Crore by Dil Raju and Sirish under the Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema banners. So far, the movie is estimated to have collected about Rs 100 Crore.