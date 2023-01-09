Vaarasudu New Release Date Out; Thalapathy Vijay's Film Gets Postponed Due To THIS Surprising Reason

Thalapathy Vijay is going to debut in Telugu with director Vamshi Paidipally's bilingual project Vaarasudu. The movie's Tamil version titled Varisu is set to enthrall the viewers and fans of Vijay on January 11 on the eve of the Pongal festival. However, the movie's Telugu version is delayed a bit. Following several rumours, Dil Raju finally announced the release date officially as January 14.

Speaking to the media in Hyderabad on January 9, the film's producer Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations said, "Vaarasudu release has been postponed due to various reasons. The most important is the clash between our Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna at the box office this Sankranthi. Both these films are produced by Mythri Movie Makers and they had to release the movie for Sankranthi without fail."

Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya are releasing on January 11 and 12 respectively. In addition, there is Ajith Kumar's dubbed version of Thunivu as Thegimpu, ready to release at the same time. Vaarasudu has therefore pushed ahead for giving adequate time and space for both the biggies' films.

Dil Raju further added, "I clearly mentioned that Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna are important here in Telugu. But we have some business equations to settle. Had I announced postponement earlier, I would have played down myself."

Varisu, on the other hand, is going to release all over Tamil Nadu and overseas in Tamil on January 11. Meanwhile, the makers of the film are also considering this as an opportunity to make necessary edits to the Telugu version, if need be, reportedly.

During the press meeting, actor Meka Srikanth was also present. He said, "The decision taken by Dil Raju was gutsy and correct. He is risking it all by having two different release dates for two languages. But we are confident about the film's output and Sankranthi festival gives out the best family movie in the form of Varisu/Vaarasudu."

Meanwhile, Vaarasudu stars R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Sangitha, Jayasudha, Khushbu, and Ganesh Venkatraman among others in pivotal roles. The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead opposite Vijay for the first time.

KL Praveen worked as the editor of the film and Karthik Palani cranked the camera. S Thaman composed the entire soundtrack of the film.