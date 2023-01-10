Nandamuri Balakrishna Sports A Swanky Watch Gifted By Daughter Brahmani; The Price Will Shock You!
Nandamuri Balakrishna is all ready for the grand theatrical release of his Sankranthi mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy. Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, the movie is going to release on January 12 worldwide. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead, bringing together the actor and actress for the first time.
The theatrical trailer of the film and the foot-tapping songs composed by the music director S Thaman were successful and hyped the expectations of Veera Simha Reddy. After the trailer release, fans of the Nandamuri clan started celebrating the film. They are content with the trailer and are confident about the film's performance at the box office.
Meanwhile, the pre-release event of Veera Simha Reddy was held at the film director's hometown in Ongole recently. The veteran actor landed in Ongole along with Shruti Haasan and the producers in a special helicopter. The event was held on a larger-than-life scale and fans swarmed up the venue to catch a glimpse of the actor and the film stars.
Dressed accordingly was Balakrishna in a golden coloured traditional outfit. He lit up the event literally with his outfit as well. He wore a blazer-like overcoat on Black coloured dhoti. However, what caught the attention of the onlookers and media is the stylish watch he sported that evening. Digging deep into it, enthusiasts of celebrity styles found out that the watch is from Cartier and costs a whopping Rs 24,58,987. Other than the price of this limited edition watch, the person who gifted him it is Brahmani, his elder daughter. Balakrishna is said to have liked the watch a lot and prefers to wear it only on certain occasions.
Veera Simha Reddy stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Lal, Naveen Chandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Sapthagiri, P Ravi Shankar, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, and Chandrika Ravi among others in pivotal roles.
Coming to the film's technical crew, Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for the film and Naveen Nooli worked as its editor. Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie on a budget of Rs 110 Crore under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.
