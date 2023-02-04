After Silk Smitha's Death, Only THIS South Actor Visited The Actress' Mortal Remains!

Silk Smitha, the evergreen beauty of the southern film industries between 1979 and 1996 until her subsequent death is always a subject of intrigue. Her rise and popularity were immense then and now.

Born as Vijaya Lakshmi Vadlapati, Silk Smitha began working as a touch-up artist for actors in the Tamil film industry. She was trained in English and groomed well by a producer's wife, who laid her path to the stardom she achieved later on.

Silk Smitha's death was one of the saddest incidents in the industry. It saddens one even more to know that the industry didn't hold a memorial for a star like her, following the tragic and abrupt end to her life. However, a piece of information about her death has resurfaced now, thanks to the growing interviews on YouTube of senior film journalists, critics, and filmmakers, who are spilling several beans about the lesser-known details and facts about various celebrities.

When speaking to one such film journalist Thota Bhavanarayana, he revealed that it was only Action King Arjun Sarja that came down to see and offer his last respects to the mortal remains of Silk Smitha. According to a news channel's report, Bhavanarayana was quoted saying that Silk Smitha asked Arjun if he would come and see her had she died and Arjun rubbished it. But after a few days, when Smitha committed suicide, Arjun was moved so much.

Silk Smitha was the most sought-after actress and special numbers dancer, whose appearance changed the fate of the entire movie. Superstar Rajinikanth, Ghattamaneni Krishna, Prabhu Ganesan among other actors have reportedly moved closely with Smitha. There were several rumours that Prabhu Ganesan and Smitha wanted to marry. In addition, Smitha made phone calls to dancer Anuradha among others the day before she hanged herself. They have opened up about their regret for not being able to go see her immediately.

Silk Smitha was last seen in Thirumbi Paar and four of her movies were released in 2002 posthumously.