Another death of a veteran Telugu director sent the Tollywood industry into a gloomy mode. Born as Vidya Sagar Reddy, director Sagar(70) died due to a prolonged illness at his home in Chennai on February 2. The director was born in Nidamarru village, Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. He began his career as an editing assistant and became a successful director in the year 1990. Tollywood's notable director Srinu Vaitla began his directing career as an assistant under Sagar.
Tollywood Veteran Director Sagar Dies Due To Prolonged Illness
Sagar has several super successful films to his credit as a director which include Superstar Krishna's Amma Donga, Khaidi Brothers, Ramasakkanodu, Action No.1, Ravi Teja's Anveshana, Osi Na Maradala, Daaku among others. He was first given an opportunity to direct a film starring actor VK Naresh, Vijaya Nirmala's son alongside Vijaya Shanthi in 'Rakasi Loya' that was released in 1990. In addition, due to his seniority and network, the directors' association also elected him as the president three times.
Sagar trended on the video streaming platform YouTube recently for his interviews with private news channels about the heroes, actresses, and films he directed. He shared his experiences of working with Soundarya, Amani, Heera, Nagma, Jayachitra, and Indraja among others.
