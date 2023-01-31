Here's The Truth Behind Anchor Anasuya Bharadwaj's Baby Bump Photo That Is Going Viral On the Internet!

Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj, the most sought-after artist in Tollywood is currently going places with her looks and enchanting screen presence. The actress is grabbing several opportunities in mainstream films and her upcoming look from the creative director Krishna Vamsi's 'Ranga Maarthanda' is going viral on the internet.

Ranga Maarthanda is the official remake of the 2016 successful Marathi film 'Natasamrat'. The movie showcases Nana Patekar in the titular and lead role, which is played by Prakash Raj in the Telugu version. An image of Anasuya from the movie went viral on the internet after the makers released a couple of stills from Ranga Maarthanda, featuring the main actors.