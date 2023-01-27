Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass action drama Veera Simha Reddy, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni hit the screens as a Sankranthi feast to the fans of Balayya on January 12. The movie stars Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose as the female lead characters. Balakrishna played a double role in the film.
Veera Simha Reddy Day 15 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Film Achieves Break-Even
Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made his Tollywood debut with this film as an antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played a prominent role in the movie which also stars Naveen Chandra, Lal, P Ravi Shankar, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, Sachin Khedekar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Sapthagiri among others.
Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy here:
Day 1: Rs 33.6 Crore
Day 2: Rs 8.6 Crore
Day 3: Rs 10.4 Crore
Day 4: Rs 11.8 Crore
Day 5: Rs 9.4 Crore
Day 6: Rs 7.15 Crore
Day 7: Rs 4.3 Crore
Day 8: Rs 2.35 Crore
Day 9: Rs 1.45 Crore
Day 10: Rs 1.6 Crore
Day 11: Rs 1.95 Crore
Day 12: Rs 0.65 Crore
Day 13: Rs 3 Crore
Day 14: Rs 0.3 Crore
Day 15: Rs 0.8 Crore
Total 15 Days Collection: Rs 95 Crore.
While Veera Simha Reddy registered the career's biggest openings for Balakrishna, his film took a sweet time to achieve the break-even mark. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, produced by the same makers of VSR, took only six days to achieve the same.
Veera Simha Reddy's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi. S Thaman composed the foot-tapping music and tunes for the mass film, satisfying the fans. Naveen Nooli worked as the film's editor. The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 110 Crore.
- Naga Chaitanya Gives Back To Nandamuri Balakrishna On 'SV Rangarao- Akkineni' Controversial Comments; Deets In
- Veera Simha Reddy Success Meet: Nandamuri Balakrishna & Honey Rose Pose With A Drink; Pic Goes Viral
- Veera Simha Reddy Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Continues To Enthral Fans
- Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna: Waltair Veerayya Is A Step Ahead Of Veera Simha Reddy For THESE Reasons!
- Veera Simha Reddy Day 4 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Film Goes Steady This Festive Weekend!
- Veera Simha Reddy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Mass Movie Is Unstoppable This Weekend
- Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Balakrishna's Film Gets Blockbuster Openings
- Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date & Time: Balakrishna's Action Drama To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?
- Veera Simha Reddy: Several Shows Across The USA Get Cancelled Due To Mob Behaviour, Fans Disappoint
- Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Veera Simha Reddy: Excited Fans Post Introduction Scenes Of Balakrishna From The Mass Drama Online
- Veera Simha Reddy Twitter Review: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Mass Action Entertainer Encapsulates Fans!