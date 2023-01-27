Veera Simha Reddy Day 15 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Film Achieves Break-Even

Nandamuri Balakrishna's mass action drama Veera Simha Reddy, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni hit the screens as a Sankranthi feast to the fans of Balayya on January 12. The movie stars Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose as the female lead characters. Balakrishna played a double role in the film.

Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made his Tollywood debut with this film as an antagonist. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar played a prominent role in the movie which also stars Naveen Chandra, Lal, P Ravi Shankar, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, Sachin Khedekar, Rajeev Kanakala, and Sapthagiri among others.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy here:

Day 1: Rs 33.6 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.6 Crore

Day 3: Rs 10.4 Crore

Day 4: Rs 11.8 Crore

Day 5: Rs 9.4 Crore

Day 6: Rs 7.15 Crore

Day 7: Rs 4.3 Crore

Day 8: Rs 2.35 Crore

Day 9: Rs 1.45 Crore

Day 10: Rs 1.6 Crore

Day 11: Rs 1.95 Crore

Day 12: Rs 0.65 Crore

Day 13: Rs 3 Crore

Day 14: Rs 0.3 Crore

Day 15: Rs 0.8 Crore

Total 15 Days Collection: Rs 95 Crore.

While Veera Simha Reddy registered the career's biggest openings for Balakrishna, his film took a sweet time to achieve the break-even mark. On the other hand, Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, produced by the same makers of VSR, took only six days to achieve the same.

Veera Simha Reddy's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi. S Thaman composed the foot-tapping music and tunes for the mass film, satisfying the fans. Naveen Nooli worked as the film's editor. The movie was produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 110 Crore.