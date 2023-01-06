Veera Simha Reddy Leads Pre-Booking Sales In The USA, UK, & Australia; Surpasses Waltair Veerayya!

This Sankranthi is going to be a real deal for both the mega and Nandamuri fans apart from the regular film buffs of Telugu-speaking states. Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya are clashing at the box office after about 12 years. Both heroes are considered veterans and have an ocean of fans who are excited about their films to date.

Veera Simha Reddy is a full-action entertainer written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya is an out-and-out commercial mass-action drama under the direction of Bobby Kolli AKA KS Ravindra. An interesting element of these movies is that they both have a single female lead in the form of actress Shruti Haasan. This is the very first time Shruti collaborated with Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna as the female lead. Veera Simha Reddy is ready to roar on January 12 and Waltair Veerayya is going to hit the screens a day later, on January 13. Incidentally, Mythri Movie Makers is the production banner that bankrolled both these star hero high-budget films, which are releasing at a time.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

According to the latest reports of both the movies' pre-booking sales, we hear that Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy(VSR) has overtaken Waltair Veerayya's bookings. VSR has surpassed the advance bookings not only in the USA but also across UK and Australia. Fans of the Nandamuri clan and Balakrishna are joyous about the developments.

Check out the tweet here:

Photo Credit:

With just a week to go for the theatrical release, release trailers of both films are yet to be released. Huge public pre-release events were planned in Vizag for Waltair Veerayya and in Ongole for Veera Simha Reddy but due to unfortunate issues over clearance, the makers of the film and the event organizers are now in a fix.

VSR's music is composed by S Thaman while Devi Sri Prasad rendered the tunes for Waltair Veerayya. Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for Balakrishna's film and Arthur A Wilson wielded the camera for Chiranjeevi's film. Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar produced both films with a budget of Rs 100 Crore for Waltair Veerayya and Rs 60 Crore for Veera Simha Reddy.