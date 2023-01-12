Veera Simha Reddy: Several Shows Across The USA Get Cancelled Due To Mob Behaviour, Fans Disappoint

Nandamuri Balakrishna enjoys a great fanbase among Telugu-speaking people of the two states. His latest mass-action drama Veera Simha Reddy was released all over the world on January 12 for the Sankranthi festival. The movie, which was written and directed by Gopichand Malineni met with a divided response at the box office.

Just a day after the Indians felt proud of RRR winning big at the Golden Globe 2023 awards, the NRIs have ensured to spoil it all for everyone back home. Due to unacceptable behaviour for a movie release, several shows of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy got canceled in the USA.

NBK aka Balayya is a household name among the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. For his father, the late Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao, community feeling is a rather huge aspect of the crazy following he enjoys. Fans are likewise always ready to celebrate his movies in their style, even if it is in other countries. Their over-enthusiasm now led the concerned authorities to cancel the shows at theatres across the USA.

Advertisement

Photo Credit:

Littering around the cinema screens, causing too much nuisance, taking out rallies, and conducting fan meets, all of these extreme activities led to this decision.

In one such incident, a concerned authority was seen saying, "Sorry. A lot of you have come here to watch a movie and have a great evening. I understand that but don't blame on me, blame on those who are causing the confusion. This situation never happened before for any Indian movie. This is not the first time we are exhibiting movies but this never happened before. We never had problems before. We are really sorry but I need to ask you to please leave."

Veera Simha Reddy stars Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose as the films' female leads opposite the father and son characters played by Balakrishna. In addition, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made his Telugu debut as an antagonist in Veera Simha Reddy. Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Lal, Naveen Chandra, Sapthagiri, Murali Sharma, Ajay Ghosh, and Chandrika Ravi among others played crucial roles in the film.

Coming to the film's technical crew, the movie is edited by Naveen Nooli and the cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi. S Thaman composed the foot-tapping tunes and accentuated the background score for the film. Mythri Movie Makers made the film on a budget of Rs 150 Crore.