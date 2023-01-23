Nandamuri Balakrishna is on cloud nine as his latest movie Veera Simha Reddy has created several records in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and in overseas. The movie, written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, gave another success to Balayya after Akhanda and registered the highest-openings ever in his career spanning over three decades.
Veera Simha Reddy Success Meet: Nandamuri Balakrishna & Honey Rose Pose With A Drink; Pic Goes Viral
Celebrating the film's success, the makers of the film organized a success party at a sprawling compound in Hyderabad on January 2022. The team of Veera Simha Reddy film was present at the do. The event also had an after-party where the technicians, cast, and crew let their hair down. The event saw the guests enjoying a great evening as delicious food and drinks were served. However, one picture from the party that is going viral on internet is of Malayalam actress Honey Rose and Balakrishna, who entangled their hands as they gulped down a glass of sparkling drink.
Check it out here:
The picture was really cute and gave an insight into how lively the evening of the success party was.
Veera Simha Reddy stars Balakrishna in a dual role as a father and son. Actress Shruti Haasan was the film's female lead. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, Lal, and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay played important characters in the film. The film's cinematography was handled by Rishi Punjabi, and edited by Naveen Nooli. S Thaman composed the film's sountrack and tunes. Mythri Movie Makers bankrolled the film on a budget of Rs 125 Crore.
The success party was attended by Balakrishna's upcoming film director Anil Ravipudi, young actors Vishwak Sen, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, and others.
