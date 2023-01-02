Vijay Deverakonda’s Shirtless Pool Photo On New Year Was Taken By Rashmika Mandanna?

While his fans got swooned by the photo, some eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that the photo was taken on the same location where Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo from, in October 2022. In case you haven't seen the photo, check it out right here:

Advertisement

Fans who got curious, asked the star if the photo was taken by Rashmika as both the locations are the same. With fans sharing collages of the photo, it instantly took over the internet and went viral on all social media platforms.

Meanwhile, VD will be next seen in JGM aka Jana Gana Mana, to be directed by Puri Jagannadh. While some reports suggest that the movie has been shelved following the failure of Liger, the makers have not officially announced the news.

On the other hand, Rashmika will be next seen in the Tamil movie Varisu co-starring Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Varisu is bankrolled by Dil Raju and is gearing up for release on January 12 as a Pongal special. It will be clashing at the box office with Ajith Kumar's Thunivu directed by H Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor.