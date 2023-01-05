Naresh Reveals When & Where He Fell For His Live-In Partner Pavitra Lokesh; Couple To Tie The Knot!

Tollywood's veteran actor VK Naresh surprised the people and his fans on New Year's day by announcing his wedding to actress Pavitra Lokesh, in a romantic way. He released a video of the couple cutting a cake and feeding each other as fireworks lit up the sky behind them. The duo engaged in a lip lock, breaking the glass ceiling.

Eversince the couple announced their wedding, the social media is abuzz with their news and pictures. The actor has spilled the beans about how he and Pavitra Lokesh got close to each other.

In his own words, according to a report in TrackTollywood, Naresh mentioned, "I first met Pavitra Lokesh on the sets of Happy Wedding movie. She used to read books in between breaks, and we never had time to talk to each other then. During the film's shooting, we only spoke twice or thrice."

He further continued, "By chance, we again met on the sets of Sammohanam, starring Krishna's son-in-law Sudheer Babu, written and directed by Indraganti Mohan Krishna. During the filming, we got to spend some time talking and sharing our thoughts. She was in a crisis personally, and I was aimless. I couldn't focus, and at a point, I broke down in front of her. She stood by me in support and helped me cope with depression. Owing to our personal lives and the void we both share, we grew close to each other, and it was natural."

Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh never tried to hide their relationship. They always were together after one point and attended film events and family gatherings together. Even the Ghattamaneni family welcomed her as one of their own. Mahesh Babu and Namrata share a cordial bond with Naresh. After the demise of Superstar Krishna, who was looked after by Naresh at his Nanakramguda house, Naresh wanted to make it official with Pavitra.

Naresh had three children from his three earlier marriages. Pavitra Lokesh is also a mother of two from her previous marriage with Kannada actor Suchendra Prasad. They are legally separated, and Naresh settled the issue with Ramya Raghupathi, his third wife, recently.

Though the duo is together since 2018, in 2020, when the pandemic hit, Pavitra Lokesh moved in with Naresh. They have been living together since.