VK Naresh-Pavithra Lokesh Wedding: Actor's Third Wife Ramya Raghupathi Doesn't Want Divorce

Veteran actor VK Naresh, who recently announced his wedding to character actress Pavitra Lokesh, his live-in partner of three years is in news for his alleged affairs even when he was living with his third wife Ramya Raghupathi.

After Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh announced their union via their social media handles on January 1st, Ramya Raghupathi started speaking to the Telugu media channels and YouTube channels. During the same, she made several comments on Naresh and his personal life along with his relationship with his mother.

While emphasizing the fact that she doesn't want to accept divorce and wants to settle the issue in court, she mentioned that Naresh was a playboy even after several marriages and his late mother Vijaya Nirmala was upset about the same. "My mother-in-law is a good woman and she supported me every time. She even threatened Naresh that he wouldn't get anything from her assets had he caused me any pain or cheated on me. However, Naresh never left his old habits and always apologized to me whenever I confronted him. It has become a habit for him to repeat cheating on me and apologize."

Advertisement

Commenting on Naresh's wedding rumours, Ramya said, "I am not going to allow them to get married. I won't divorce him. I want to settle the issue in a court of law. He pushed several accusations and notices on me. I reverted to a domestic violence case and have all the proofs ready with me. He couldn't prove his points in court even after six months. I'm concerned about my son's future and life for which I asked for maintenance. I want to fight this."

Meanwhile, Naresh is oblivious to all these allegations and remarks Ramya Raghupathi has been charging him with. He is busy with several films and is expected to soon announce his marriage date.