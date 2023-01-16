Waltair Veerayya Day 3 Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Drama Picks Up
Waltair Veerayya, written and directed by Bobby Kolli, hit the screens on January 13 as a Sankranthi feast for the fans of the megastar. The movie was released to a positive response from the fans and a divided talk from the critics.
Waltair Veerayya charts the journey of Veerayya and his backstory about his half-brother ACP Vikram Sagar. Veerayya is hired by Seethapathi, played by Rajendra Prasad to nab a criminal Solomon Caeser, druglord in Malaysia. Veerayya heads to Malaysia with his gang and hatches a plan. But Verayya has other plans in mind. What is the aim of Veerayya? What happens to ACP Vikram Sagar? Who is Athidi, played by Shruti Haasan? Answers to these questions have to be seen on the big screen.
The movie stars Shruti Haasan as its female lead and features Catherine Tresa as the second female lead. The movie marks the second collaboration of Massmaharaja Ravi Teja and Chiranjeevi after two decades. In addition, Prakash Raj, Pradeep Rawat, Bobby Simha, Shakalaka Shankar, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, Praveen, Nassar, and Subbaraj among others in crucial roles.
Here's a look at the day-wise box office collection of megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya movie.
Day 1: Rs 29.6 Crore
Day 2: Rs 19.8 Crore
Day 3: Rs 20 Crore
Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 69.40 Crore
Waltair Veerayya's cinematography is handled by Arthur A Wilson. The movie is edited by Niranjan Devaramane. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's entire soundtrack and tunes. The movie is made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore and so far collected about Rs 75.5 Crore from all over the world. Yalamanchali Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers.
