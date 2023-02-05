Director Bobby Kolli AKA KS Ravindra is on cloud nine as his dream came true with megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. A super fan of Chiranjeevi, Bobby, wanted to showcase the megastar in his golden vintage form and successfully made a blockbuster film and generated the career-best movie for Chiranjeevi.
Waltair Veerayya Director Bobby Kolli's Next Is With Another Mega Hero; Fans Say It Is Panja Vaisshnav Tej!
Bobby earlier directed power star Pawan Kalyan in Sardaar Gabbar Singh in the year 2016. Chiranjeevi was his second and the main mega hero. According to the latest buzz, the director who was spotted at the Vijayawada airport spoke to the media. He mentioned, "It has been about four weeks since the release of Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi. The collections are stunning and didn't slow down. The entire team of the movie is ecstatic and now we are ready to begin our next."
When quizzed about the actor with whom he is going to work, Bobby told that it is another mega hero for his next. "I am working with another mega hero and the details of the same will be officially announced soon." Bobby didn't reveal the name yet but fans are speculating that it is none other than 'Uppena' fame Panja Vaisshnav Tej.
- Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Grosses Rs 200 Crore, Wins The Sankranthi Race!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Entertainer Waltair Veerayya Achieves Break-Even In Six Days!
- Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya Is The ONLY Indian Film To Feature In Global Top 10 Box Office Charts!
- Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Drama Film Waltair Veerayya Crosses Rs 100 Crore Gross In 3 Days
- Waltair Veerayya Day 3 Box Office Collection: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Drama Picks Up
- Ravi Teja Gets A Whopping Remuneration To Work Alongside Chiranjeevi In Waltair Veerayya! Deets Here
- Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection: Megastar's Mass Film Registers Biggest Openings On Day 2
- Waltair Veerayya Twitter Review: Everything You Need To Know About Megastar's Mass Action Drama!
- Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya Advance Bookings: Balakrishna's Movie Beats Chiranjeevi's Film
- Veera Simha Reddy Leads Pre-Booking Sales In The USA, UK, & Australia; Surpasses Waltair Veerayya!
- Waltair Veerayya: 'Boss Party' Lyrical Song Is Out & Disheartened Fans Want Vintage DSP Back!
- Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release: Shruti Haasan Can't Make It To The Event. Here's The Reason!