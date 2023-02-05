Waltair Veerayya Director Bobby Kolli's Next Is With Another Mega Hero; Fans Say It Is Panja Vaisshnav Tej!

Director Bobby Kolli AKA KS Ravindra is on cloud nine as his dream came true with megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya. A super fan of Chiranjeevi, Bobby, wanted to showcase the megastar in his golden vintage form and successfully made a blockbuster film and generated the career-best movie for Chiranjeevi.

Bobby earlier directed power star Pawan Kalyan in Sardaar Gabbar Singh in the year 2016. Chiranjeevi was his second and the main mega hero. According to the latest buzz, the director who was spotted at the Vijayawada airport spoke to the media. He mentioned, "It has been about four weeks since the release of Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi. The collections are stunning and didn't slow down. The entire team of the movie is ecstatic and now we are ready to begin our next."

When quizzed about the actor with whom he is going to work, Bobby told that it is another mega hero for his next. "I am working with another mega hero and the details of the same will be officially announced soon." Bobby didn't reveal the name yet but fans are speculating that it is none other than 'Uppena' fame Panja Vaisshnav Tej.