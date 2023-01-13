Waltair Veerayya: Megastar's Mass Glimpses Of Introduction Scene, Climax & Etc Are All Over Twitter

The beginning of 2023's Sankranthi was huge with two veteran Telugu film actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna hitting the screens at a time within a day's gap. Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass action drama Waltair Veerayya hit the screens amid great expectations on January 13 worldwide. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the movie which stars Shruti Haasan in the female lead role met with a divided response at the box office.

Over-enthusiastic fans of the megastar Chiranjeevi have ruined the movie viewing pleasure for everyone out there by sharing more than what is necessary on social media platforms. It is quite common for any new film or web series to leak online within a few hours of its theatrical release but this time though, the fans took it upon themselves to leak out the entire movie and its important scenes.

From the actor's introduction scene to the climax and songs, every update and glimpse is out on the social media handles of individuals and fan clubs. While it is important to let the viewers experience elevations to be seen on the big screen, these kinds of practices ruin it for the filmmakers and the viewers.

Massraja Ravi Teja played a crucial role in the film Waltair Veerayya. It marks the Telugu debut of Bobby Simha and stars Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Catherine Tresa, Nassar, Sathyaraj, Srinivasa Reddy, Saptagiri, Shakalaka Shankar, Pradeep Rawat, Prabhas Sreenu, Rajendran, Mime Gopi, and John Vijay among others playing the important characters in the film.

Arthur A Wilson worked as the cinematographer, and Niranjan Devaramane worked as the editor. Devi Sri Prasad is behind the foot-tapping music and sensational background score for Waltair Veerayya. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 140 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar bankrolled the film. Kona Venkat and K Chakravarthy Reddy worked on Waltair Veerayya's screenplay.