Waltair Veerayya: Megastar Chiranjeevi's Mass Action Film Grosses Rs 200 Crore, Wins The Sankranthi Race!

Chiranjeevi's out-and-out comedy action film showcased him in a vintage form, where his comedy timing and acting skills occupied the screen rather than the heroic frills. After decades, fans of the megastar have witnessed Chiranjeevi as they wanted, leading to its success.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner on a budget of Rs 140 Crore. As claimed by the makers, the movie has grossed Rs 200 Crore. Waltair Veerayya achieved break-even within eight days of its theatrical release, which is also a record for the actor in his entire career spanning about 40 years. On the other hand, Balakrishna's film although was successful and had achieved the higest-openings in his career, couldn't achieve break-even.

Photo Credit:

Waltair Veerayya is the story of a fisherman belonging to Vishakapatnam. He is approached by a cop on an assignment to bring Solomon Ceaser, a druglord back to India. However, it is not just Solomon Ceaser but a even bigger mission for Veerayya, who wants to avenge the death of his brother. He and his team leaves for Malaysia.

The film stars Massraja Ravi Teja in an important role as ACP Vikram Sagar IPS, half-brother of Veerayya. Shruti Haasan played the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi and as a RAW agent Athidi while Catherine Tresa played the second heroine's role opposite Ravi Teja, as a doctor. The movie also features Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Bobby Simha, Subba Raju, Mime Gopi, Sapthagiri, Rajendran, Shakalaka Shankar, and Praveen among others in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

The movie's music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, marking their successful collaboration after Shankardada MBBS. Niranjan Devaramane edited the movie, and Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera for the film.