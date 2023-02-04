Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for his upcoming action entertainer under the direction of Trivikram Srinivas. The filming is taking place at specially erected sets in the film city of Hyderabad. The main cast and crew are taking part in the month-long schedule.
Why Netizens Are Trending 'Remove Thaman From Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28': All You Need To Know
Pooja Hegde is the film's leading lady, marking her second collaboration with the Superstar actor after the 2019's release Maharshi. The movie will also feature actress Sreeleela as another heroine and Samyutha Menon is also said to be part of the film. Yesteryear actress Shobhana has been approached for an important role in the film.
SSMB 28 recently made headlines with its whopping digital streaming rights deal with OTT giant Netflix. The streaming rights of the southern languages are bagged for an amount of Rs 80 Crore, reportedly.
However, on February 4, fans of Mahesh Babu trended 'Remove Thaman From SSMB 28' on Twitter. Digging deep, the reason for the same is Thaman's disappointing music for the film, which was composed in elaborate music sessions held in Dubai, didn't come out satisfactory. The film's director, Trivikram Srinivas is reportedly upset with the outcome. Fans were quick to break it out on social media and have started creating memes. There are more than 59.7 K tweets under the hashtag.
SSMB 28 also marks the third collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja'.
The film's cinematography is being handled by PS Vinod. Navin Nooli is on board as the editor of the film. Anbu-Ariv is the stunt choreographer. S Radhakrishna is bankrolling the film under the Haarika and Hassine Creations banner.
