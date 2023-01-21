Pushpa 2: Will Sukumar's Sentiment Work Out For Allu Arjun-Rashmika Starrer Sequel? Read On To Know More!

The Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun landed in Visakhapatnam to continue filming his upcoming movie, a sequel to 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, along with director Sukumar Bandreddi and team.

The actor was greeted by a sea of fans at the Vizag airport after his arrival for the film's shooting. He smiled and waved at them as he was drenched in a flower petal shower. His new look with fully grown hair until his shoulders and beefed-up body is giving us adequate reasons for the anticipation around the sequel. Pushpa: The Rise ended with Pushparaj tying the knot to Srivalli and challenging Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.

After a year, the makers of the sequel began shooting for the film after spending a good time in the pre-production work and making changes to the story to make it appealing to global viewers. Pushpa was released in Hindi following the huge success down south. The movie created a frenzy in the Hindi-speaking regions as well.

Pushpa 2 retains many actors from its first part- Sunil, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil, and Rashmika Mandanna among others. According to the rumours, we now hear the name of veteran actor Jagapathi Babu to be part of the sequel. Going by a report on the entertainment page of Sakshi, director Sukumar is keen on roping in Jagapathi Babu for a key role in the sequel.

Sukumar and Jagapathi Babu earlier worked together in Jr NTR's 'Nannaku Prematho' and Ram Charan's 'Rangasthalam'. In addition to the abovementioned cast, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal, Kollywood's Vijay Sethupathi, and Prakash Raj are also said to be part of the movie.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the film's entire soundtrack and tunes which had a great impact on every music lover in the country. The film's cinematography is by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and edited by Karthika Srinivas Ruben. Samantha Ruth Prabhu sizzled in an item song 'Oo Antava Uhum Antava', which was a super hit.