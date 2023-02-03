Writer Padmabhushan Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

Tollywood actor Suhas' latest comedy-family drama written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth, titled Writer Padmabhushan, was released all over the State on February 2. The movie met with a mixed response at the box office upon its theatrical release.

The movie charts the journey of a middle-class fellow named Padmabhushan, who works as a librarian and is an aspiring novelist. He wants to become a writer so much that he borrows Rs 3 Lakh from moneylenders and publishes his book. While he struggles to pay the money back due to no reception for his book, another book on under his name gets released in the market and becomes successful. Padmabhushan shamelessly takes the credit for the other one and enjoys the fame. His love and family life become entangled in all this confusion.

Within a couple of hours after the theatrical release, Writer Padmabhushan got leaked on the internet. Several illegal websites, which promote pirated content have swung into action to pry on this small-budget film. The entire content of the film was copied and distributed on social media pages as well. Using these links, one can view the film in high-definition quality and also download it.

Advertisement

The movie stars Rohini Molleti, Praveen Kataria, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Gundu Sudarshan among others in pivotal roles. Venkat R Shakamuri cranked the camera for the film that was edited by Kodati Pavan Kalyan and Siddhartha Thatholu. The film's tunes and music were composed by Sekhar Chandra.

G Manoharan presented the film. Anurag Reddy, Sharat Chandra, and Chandru Manoharan produced the movie under the Chai Bisket Productions and Lahari Films banner.