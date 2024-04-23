Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer: Nani Talks About Jersey Sequel At Allari Naresh's Event; His Answer Surprised Fans

Nani Talks About Jersey Sequel At Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Launch: Natural star Nani and actor Allari Naresh enjoy a very good friendship offscreen. Their wives Anjana and Virupa along with their children hang out closely even otherwise. These two talented actors have become family friends and owing to their closeness, Nani attended the trailer launch event of Allari Naresh's upcoming romantic comedy drama titled Aa Okkati Adakku.

Starring Faria Abdullah as the female lead, Aa Okkati Adakku is written and directed by Malli Ankam and marks the comeback of Naresh to his typical comedy genre. Allari Naresh's comedy films are a rage and were highly successful.

