Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release: Allari Naresh's Romantic Comedy With Faria Abdullah Glimpse Out On THIS Date

Aa Okkati Adakku Trailer Release Date & Time: Aa Okkati Adakku is the upcoming romantic comedy featuring Allari Naresh. The movie's title was inspired by the actor's father, legendary writer-director, late EVV Satyanarayana's super duper blockbuster hit by the same name featuring Rajendra Prasad and marking the debut of Rambha.

Allari Naresh has been doing roles that bring out the performer in him and stayed away from his typical slapstick comedy and spoof movies for a while. After critical acclaim-winning films like Naandhi, Itlu Maredumilli Niyojakavargam, and Ugramm, the actor opted for a comedy-drama, much to the delight of his fans.

