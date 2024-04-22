Akhil Akkineni's Marriage On Cards? Actor In Love With An Actress He Worked With; To Announce Engagement Soon?

Wedding Bells For Akkineni Akhil? Akhil is one of the young actors in Tollywood, who is born with a silver spoon but comes across as a hard-working person, who is keen on making it big in Tollywood. His last release was Mammootty-starrer Agent, written by Vakkantham Vasmi and directed by Surender Reddy. Despite many risky stunts and giving the movie his all, Akhil had to taste a bitter flop, again.

It is not an exaggeration at all to say that Akhil Akkineni is still looking for success to place him as an actor and a star in the industry, as his half-brother Naga Chaitanya.

