Akshay Kumar Makes His Telugu Debut After Saif Ali Khan, Emraan Hashmi, & Janhvi Kapoor; Key Role In Kannappa

Akshay Kumar As Lord Shiva In Manchu Vishnu's Kannappa: Kannappa, the upcoming fantasy mythological drama starring a plethora of superstars from the major Indian film industries, is being produced and enacted by Manchu Vishnu. The pan-India venture is now being shot in Hyderabad at the specially erected sets in RFC after a three-month-long schedule in New Zealand.

The movie, which is being made on a massive budget is going to be the first multiple-language release for actor-producer Manchu Vishnu. Titled Kannappa, the actor is playing the protagonist's role with many others like Prabhas, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, Madhubala, Mohan Babu, etc playing key roles.

