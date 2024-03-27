Allu Arjun's Pushpa Shatters Box Office, Marks Career Milestone

The character of Pushpa is known for a specific body language, including a unique way of walking with one shoulder raised. Interestingly, this mannerism seems to have been inspired by the late actor Srihari, who displayed a similar style 20 years ago in the movie 'Prithvi Narayana.' A video comparing both actors' styles has recently gone viral, sparking discussions among netizens. Some fans of Srihari have pointed out the resemblance, while others are surprised by the similarity.

Advertisement