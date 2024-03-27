Allu Arjun Draws Inspiration For Pushpa; Attamma's Kitchen Celebrates Family Bonds

Allu Arjun is known for his unique mannerisms in the movie "Pushpa," but did you know he took inspiration from another hero? This intriguing detail has caught the attention of many. In another heartwarming story, Upasana, on the occasion of her mother-in-law Surekha's birthday, launched a new venture named "Attamma's Kitchen." This initiative aims to bring Surekha Konidela's culinary skills to the forefront, celebrating the special bond between mother-in-law and daughter-in-law. They exemplify mutual respect and cooperation within the family.

Furthermore, in a unique gesture for Ram Charan's birthday, Surekha Konidela organized a special event called Annadanam through Attamma's Kitchen. She prepared food for 500 devotees, showcasing her generosity and culinary talent. This act of kindness took place at the Pushkarotsavam in the temple of Apollo Hospitals, blessed by Chenna Jeeyar Swami. The event was a huge success, with more than 500 devotees enjoying the delicious meals prepared by Surekha herself.

