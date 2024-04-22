Allu Arjun's 'Sarrainodu' Achieves Milestone by Joining Rs 100 Crore Club; Details

Allu Arjun's film 'Sarrainodu, directed by Boyapati Srinu, was a commercial success back when it was released in 2016. The movie showcased the Iconic star Allu Arjun in a new light and garnered him a mass image, making him a versatile performer. The movie earned a lot of money and joined the Es 100 Crore Club. It starred Rakul Preet Singh, and Adi Pinisetty played the antagonist's role for the first time in his Tollywood career, with his intimidating performance. The film was then made on a big budget of Rs 50 Crore. Even though some critics gave it mixed reviews, 'Sarrainodu' was loved by many and did well at the box office, YouTube platform, OTTs, and during Television premieres.

This movie was very important for Allu Arjun. It showed he was a top actor who could attract big audiences by experimenting with characters. 'Sarrainodu' helped him get more fans and proved he was great at making movies that earn a lot of money. The film did really well everywhere, especially in Andhra and Nizam where it made about Rs 100 crores. It also did well in Karnataka, Kerala, other states, and even overseas, joining the million-dollar club.

