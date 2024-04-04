Geethanjali Malli Vachindi Trailer: Actress Anjali Talks About Her Rumoured & Impending Wedding With Producer

Regarding her personal life, Anjali has faced constant speculation about her marital status. Rumors once suggested she had married a businessman and moved abroad. Later, there was talk of her marrying a Telugu producer who was divorced. However, Anjali has dismissed these rumors. On the talk show 'Aali Tho Saradaga, alongside producer Kona Venkat, who helmed 'Geethanjali Malli Vachchindi,' she addressed the marriage rumors with a smile, hinting at them without confirming anything directly.

During the show, Anjali also discussed her new movie 'Geethanjali,' sharing that it involves a ghost story backdrop. She opened up about her reasons for performing special songs and recalled an incident during the shooting of 'Game Changer' where she faced a challenging situation. Anjali described herself as very playful, adding a personal touch to her public persona.