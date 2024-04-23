Astrologer Venu Swamy Predicts Divorce For Lavanya Tripathi & Varun Tej, Tollywood's New Couple; Details HERE

Venu Swamy Predicts Divorce For Lavanya Tripathi & Varun Tej: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are a private couple in Tollywood, who prefer to keep their personal life mostly under wraps. Their wedding which took place in Tuscany, Italy on November 1 enthralled their fans and friends. Post the wedding, Lavanya Tripathi moved to Varun Tej's house in Manikonda and has been living with her in-laws.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi first met on the sets of their 2016 film 'Mister,' directed by Srinu Vaitla. They shot the movie in Italy, therefore making the country special for the couple, who insisted and waited to get married in the picturesque locales in November. Their three-day wedding festivities took place at an 8th-century medieval village-turned-resort, which was indeed memorable for the wedding guests. They hosted two receptions back in India one at Hyderabad for the Tollywood fraternity and the other at Dehradun, Lavanya's home.

