Ayalaan Telugu OTT Release Date Fixed: Sivakarthikeyan-Rakul Preet's Film FINALLY Ready To Make Its Debut

Sivakarthikeyan's Ayalaan Telugu OTT Release Date Fixed: Sivakarthikeyan's recent Pongal release Ayalaan, a science fiction comedy-drama which was released on January 12 became a successful film by making about Rs 96 Crore at the box office worldwide. The movie set a record as one of the highest-grossing films of the year. Rakul Preet Singh played the film's leading lady.

Ayalaan Premise

An alien lands on the Earth. It then finds a group of people and becomes friends. However, a group of scientists try to seek him out for experiments.

Tamizh is a farmer and comes to the city in search of a job. He then befriends an alien and names him tattoo. On the other hand, scientist Aryan (Sharad Kelkar) who is on a mission to develop Nova gas as an alternative to the fuel uses an asteroid called Spark to extract gas. He mines it out without nobody's knowledge and Tattoo lands on earth to prevent this. What happens next is all about Ayalaan.

Ayalaan Telugu OTT Release Date

The movie was released in Telugu two weeks after its Tamil release for Pongal 2024. The Telugu version didn't pay off well at the box office but Sivakarthikeyan enjoys a decent fanbase and market in the two Telugu states.

The movie is now ready to make its digital streaming debut at last. As per the available information, the Telugu version will now make its OTT debut on the Sun Nxt platform from April 19.

Ayalaan Cast

This science-fiction comedy film stars Sivakarthikeyan as Raghu, Venkat Senguttuvan as the alien with Siddharth dubbing for the alien. Rakul Preet Singh played the role of Aditi, the female lead. The movie also features Isha Koppikar as Eliza, Bhanupriya as Raghu's mother, Sharad Kelkar, Yogi Babu, Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, Munishkanth, George Maryan, Kothandam, and Semmalar Aannam among others in important roles.

