Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 1 Prediction: Gopichand's Latest Fantasy Cop Drama Opens To A Decent Response

Bhimaa Box Office Prediction: Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand Thottempudi is back on the big screen with a fantasy cop action thriller film written and directed by debutant A Harsha. The movie titled Bhimaa showcased the actor in a new makeover and enticing look. On the occasion of the Maha Sivarathri, Bhimaa hit the screens all over the world on March 8.

Bhimaa made a decent pre-release business before it opened on the screens. The valued business worldwide stands at about Rs 11.30 Crore which means that the break-even target is over Rs 12 Crore.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Prediction

If the movie's talk spreads positively, Gopichand's Bhimaa might emerge as one of the remarkable successes in the actor's career, as he has been struggling to record a hit film at the box office for a long time.

The movie on its release day is expected to make about Rs 3 Crore, according to trade analysts. However, this is a tentative figure and the numbers will change accordingly towards the end of the day.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

