Bhimaa Box Office Collection Day 2: Gopichand's Cop Action Fantasy Drama To Have A Solid Opening Weekend

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Prediction: Gopichand's latest cop action fantasy thriller titled Bhimaa was released amid decent expectations on March 8 worldwide. Gopichand's suave makeover as a stylish and mass cop enthralled his fans and the expectations for the movie rose after the theatrical trailer was dropped.

Written and directed by A. Harsha, a debutant, Bhimaa is getting a decent response at the box office. Regular film buffs, his fans, and critics are heaping praise on Gopichand for giving his all and going out to lengths to portray Bhimaa's role in the film. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma played the two female lead roles in the film.

Bhimaa Synopsis

Bhimaa (Gopichand) is a quirky but sincere cop who irks the pwoer-weilding man of Mahendragiri, Bhavani (Mukesh Tiwari). On the other hand, Bhimaa falls in love with a school teacher Vidya (Malvika Sharma) who respects Ravindra Varma (Nassar) for his ability to cure diseases among people with natural medicine. One day, Ravindra Varma asks Bhimaa for a favour and it changes Bhimaa's entire life.

Bhimaa Box Office Collection Prediction Day 2

Gopichand's Bhimaa might emerge as one of the remarkable successes in the actor's career, as he has been struggling to record a hit film at the box office for a long time. The movie on its release day is expected to make about Rs 3 Crore, according to trade analysts. However, this is a tentative figure and the numbers will change accordingly towards the end of the day. The opening weekend is looking strong for this Gopichand's film. Check out the day-wise box office collection of Bhimaa, below.

Day 1: Rs 3.5 Crore

Day 2: Rs 0.89 Crore (may earn)

Total 2 Days Collection: Rs 4.39 Crore (estimates)

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.