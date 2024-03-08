Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Hours After Hyped Theatrical Release

Gopichand's Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online: Bhimaa is the latest fantasy cop action drama featuring Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand as the protagonist. The movie marks the debut of writer-director A Harsha. Gopichand is determined to come back to his success track after Ramabanam, with this movie Bhimaa, which is going to hit the screens on March 8 worldwide, on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri.

Advertisement

After the movie's theatrical release, fans of the actor as well as the movie critics have been opining that Bhimaa is a good step for Gopichand's career. The movie's interval scene and climax are said to have been a highlight.

Advertisement

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

After the movie hit the screens on March 8 amid decent buzz, Bhimaa fell prey to the hungry piracy mafia. The illegal websites that share content through unscrupulous sources in the form of links copied the entire content of Bhimaa. As the movie's word-of-mouth started to spread and work in favour of its theatrical run, the links to the movie's leaked content were all over the internet.

Advertisement

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.

Bhimaa Crew

Written and directed by A Harsha, the movie was bankrolled by KK Radhamohan under his Sri Sathya Sai Arts banners. KGF Chapter 1, Chapter 2, and Salaar fame Ravi Basrur composed the film's entire background score and music. Swamy J. Gowda and Tammiraju worked as the film's cinematographer and Editor, respectively.

Advertisement