Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online In HD For Free Download Immediately After OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar

Bhimaa Full Movie Leaked Online After Much-Awiated OTT Debut:

Bhimaa, written and directed by A Harsha, who made his Tollywood debut as a director with Macho Man Gopichand, scored a decent hit. After the movie hit the screens on March 8 amid decent buzz, it performed above average at the box office. Starring Gopichand in a dual role with Malvika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar, the movie Bhimaa gave a much-needed respite to the actor at the box office.

Bhimaa Synopsis

Bhimaa and Ramaa are twins who get separated in the childhood. Bhimaa grows up to become a stern cop while Ramaa is a Brahmin priest. Ramaa gets killed along with her girlfriend and when Bhimaa ends up in the village, he learns of his twin and repents. What happens next, is all about Bhimaa.

