Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: When & Where To Watch Gopichand-Priya Bhavani Shankar's Fantasy Drama

Gopichand's Bhimaa OTT Release On Disney Plus Hotstar:

Gopichand hit the screens with an action fantasy drama titled 'Bhimaa' in which he played a dual role. The movie was released on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri on March 8. Written and directed by Harsha, a Kannada director, the movie earned mixed response after the release.

The movie which was supposed to bring Gopichand back to his success track, also marks his second dual action drama after Goutham Nanda. The movie, however, did fairly well at the box office but didn't earn as much as it was expected. The movie stars Priya Bhavani Shankar and Malvika Sharma as the female lead actors.

