Bhimaa OTT Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch Gopichand’s Film Online After Theatrical Run? DEETS

Bhimaa OTT Release Date Update: Gopichand, the renowned action star, has graced the silver screen once again with his latest action-packed entertainer, Bhimaa, directed by A Harsha, marking the director's Telugu debut after establishing himself in Kannada cinema. Produced by KK Radhamohan under the Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner, Bhima has finally hit the theaters on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri today (March 8), amid a huge buzz and expectations.

Initial reactions from moviegoers who have had the opportunity to watch Bhimaa are overwhelmingly positive, hailing it as Gopichand's successful return. Particularly, the actor's performance has garnered praise, with viewers also appreciating the intense action sequences and impressive background score.

As Bhimaa has been fetching a favourable response so far, a section of cinemagoers are awaiting the details about its digital premiere. Well, there's finally an update on the Bhimaa OTT release.

BHIMAA OTT RELEASE DATE: WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH? CHECK UPDATE

In the world of digital distribution, there's been considerable buzz surrounding the acquisition of Bhimaa by Disney Plus Hotstar for its OTT release, alongside Star Maa securing satellite rights, fetching a combined total of up to 20 crores. Yes, you read that right!

The end credits of the movie reportedly indicate Disney Plus Hotstar as the OTT partner, suggesting that the deal may have been struck before the theatrical release. Typically, in the Telugu film industry, OTT streaming follows a one-month interval post-theatrical release, hinting at a potential OTT release of Bhimaa on Disney Plus Hotstar in early to mid-April.

However, the OTT release date is subject to change based on the film's performance at the box office. Also, an official announcement regarding the final date is pending from the makers' side.

ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT BHIMAA

Alongside Gopichand in a double role, the film features Malavika Sharma and Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading ladies. Known names like Mukesh Tiwari, Vennela Kishore, Raghubabu, Nazar, and Naresh, among others are also playing pivotal roles in the movie..

