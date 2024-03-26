Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time: When & Where To Watch Gopichand's Latest Dual Role Fantasy Action Drama

Bhimaa OTT Release Date, Platform, & Time: Bhimaa is the latest fantasy cop action drama featuring Tollywood's Macho Man Gopichand as the protagonist. The movie marks the Telugu debut of Kannada writer-director, A Harsha. Bhimaa, which was released worldwide on March 8 on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri was reviewed as a decent film, giving Gopichand a breather.

The movie Bhimaa is reviewed as a film that does justice to the narration albeit a run-of-the-mill story. For Gopichand who has been reeling under a series of flops, Bhimaa proved a comeback.

Bhimaa Synopsis

In a small town, strange and mysterious incidents begin to occur at a historical temple. A cop then comes into the picture to crack it down.

Bhimaa and Ramaa are twins who get separated in the childhood. Bhimaa grows up to become a stern cop while Ramaa is a Brahmin priest. Ramaa gets killed along with her girlfriend and when Bhimaa ends up in the village, he learns of his twin and repents. What happens next, is all about Bhimaa.

Bhimaa OTT Release Date & Time

The movie's digital streaming rights were secured by Disney Plus Hotstar for a decent price and now that Bhimaa's theatrical run has come to an end, the movie is gearing up for a grand and much-awaited OTT debut. The movie might likely hit the streaming platform on April 5. The official announcement is still pending.

Bhimaa Cast

The movie stars Gopichand, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Malvika Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Nassar, Naresh, Mukesh Tiwari, Chammak Chandra, Poorna, Rohini, and Sarayu among others in key roles.