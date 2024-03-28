Bigg Boss Telugu 8: The Much-Awaited Reality Show's Exciting New Season To Roll Out In June? Details Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Starting Date: Bigg Boss is a super successful reality show concept and the Indian adoption proved to be a bigger success with almost all major Indian languages producing season after season to higher TRPs and audiences.

Needless to say, Bigg Boss Telugu is the biggest reality show on Telugu television. The show enjoys a wide range of viewers cutting ages and preferences. The reality show comprising of small-screen celebrities, influencers, social media stars, singers, choreographers, and sometimes commoners, is most awaited.

The recent season of Bigg Boss Telugu, Season 7, saw a social media influencer, young farmer Pallavi Prashanth lifting the title trophy. After the season's finale, news and rumours about the upcoming season began going viral until recently.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Starts In June?

According to the latest update from the enthusiastic Bigg Boss Telugu fan pages, the makers of this crazy entertainment show are finalizing works, designs, contestants, and formalities to roll out the brand-new season. This year's season 8 of Telugu Bigg Boss will be even bigger and better than the previous ulta-pulta season. If their reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 might begin in June. However, this is just a rumour and there is no authenticity to the same. Irrespective of this fact, fans of the reality show are excited for the new chapter.

Nagarjuna will return as the reality show's host once again for the Bigg Boss Telugu 8. This season is reported to have a mix of old contestants and new ones. Keep watching this space for more updates on Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.