Brahmamudi April 29 Episode Update: Kalyan Shocks Appu; Read The Full Story Inside

Brahmamudi April 29 Episode Update: Anamika gets Appu and Kalyan arrested and Prakasham unleashes his anger on Dhanyam aka Dhanyalakshmi, in the same situation saying, "You have always supported and covered up for your son and valued your daughter-in-law more which led to your arrest. Now you have no other way out."

Meanwhile, Aparna Devi also scolds Dhanyam saying "You pampered your daughter-in-law all these days. Look at your situation now."

Angered and upset with the situation and the taunting coming from her family, an already crying Dhanyalakshmi turns to her daughter-in-law Anamika, and asks, "Anamika I supported you and respected you. This is what you have done to me."

