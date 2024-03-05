Breathe OTT Release Date & Time Fixed: Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna's Film Hits Aha Video On March 8

Breathe, is a movie featuring Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, who acted as a lead in several films until 2003. Hailing from the Nandamuri family, one of the grandsons to the legendary former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, Chaitanya Krishna made his comeback to the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Breathe was released theatrically on December 2, 2023. The movie eventually had an underwhelming run at the box office and is now finally going to make its OTT debut.

Advertisement

Breathe Synopsis

A common man tries to prevent the murder attempt on the state's Chief Minister, who collapses during a golf game. How the protagonist teams up with his partner for the mission, is all about Breathe.

Breathe OTT Release Date Fixed On Aha Video

The makers of the film as well as the Aha Video OTT platform have officially announced the movie's digital streaming debut date on March 8. The movie is now available to stream on Aha Video.

Advertisement

Breathe Cast

The movie stars Nandamuri Chaitanya Krishna, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, Jonas David, Keshav Deepak, Vennela Kishore, Madhu Narayan, Sriram Reddy Polasane, Srs Prasad, Sanjay Rath, Sahasra Reddy, Aishani Shetty, and Vaidika Senjaliya played important characters in the film.

Breathe Crew