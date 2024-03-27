Megastar Chiranjeevi Champions Water Conservation in Bengaluru

Water is essential for life, yet it's becoming scarce, especially in big cities like Bengaluru. Recognizing this critical issue, Tollywood's Megastar Chiranjeevi has taken steps to raise awareness about water conservation. Remarkably, he chose to do this in Kannada, reaching out to a wider audience with a vital message. Chiranjeevi emphasizes the importance of building homes that conserve water, sharing his own efforts as an example.

Advertisement

At his farmhouse in Bengaluru, Chiranjeevi has constructed 20-36 feet deep recharge pits. These pits are strategically placed to collect rainwater runoff. Each pit is equipped with a filtration system consisting of gravel, pebbles, stones, coarse sand, and river sand. This setup allows water to filter through and percolate into the ground slowly, replenishing deeper aquifers. By sharing this information, Chiranjeevi hopes to inspire others to adopt similar water conservation measures.

Advertisement